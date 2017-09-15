Charles M. Drown

December 10, 1927 ~ September 3, 2017

Charles "Chuck" M. Drown passed away quietly at his home on September 3, 2017 at the age of 89, having been well cared for by his children over the past few years.

Chuck was born on December 10, 1927 in Oreana, NV to Robert and Mildred Drown. Chuck graduated from Pershing High School (Lovelock) in 1945 and attended the University of Nevada on a football scholarship.

He volunteered for the Navy in WW II and served off the Atlantic coast on a supply ship. Following the service, Chuck met and married Leila Black in 1949. They started their family while he was in the Air National Guard, and he served in the Air Force during the Korean Conflict.

Chuck was hard working and supported his growing family as a laborer, mining mill operator and bookkeeper, gas station owner, concrete pumper, and finally a computer programmer.

Chuck was a loving son, brother, uncle, husband, father, grandfather, and friend. He loved to travel with his wife and children. He enjoyed leather craft and target shooting and was passionate about golfing well into his 80's.

He was predeceased many years ago by his parents and brother; one grandson; and by his dear wife, Leila, in 2014.

He is survived by sons, David (Frances), Steven, John, and Joe Drown; and daughters, Ann (Michael) Waldren and Jeannie Drown; 8 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.

Chuck's sense of humor and love of family and friends will be missed by many.

Services will be 12:00 pm Saturday, September 23, 2017 at the LDS Church 411 N Saliman, CC, NV.