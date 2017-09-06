May 27, 1935 – Sept. 1, 2017

Clarence Wayne Smith, 82, passed away September 1, 2017 in Albuquerque, NM. He was born on May 27, 1935 in Cummings, GA.

Surviving members of his family include his wife of 60 years Mary Ann; his three children Coleen, Caryn and Wymon; six grandchildren; and two great-children; plus numerous other relatives.

Private family services will be held in Albuquerque, NM.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made in memory of Clarence Wayne Smith to the American Heart Association or the Alzheimer's Association of New Mexico.