Claudia Ann West | NevadaAppeal.com

May 8, 1935 ~ Jan. 17, 2017

This beautiful, charismatic woman blessed this world with her love and grace. She touched the lives of many with her wisdom and kindness.

Now, a new chapter in the next life awaits her. She peacefully said goodbye to her children, grandchildren, great-granchildren and great-great-grandchildren in her sleep.

She will be missed.

Thank you Claudia for the magic you brought to this world.

Your family and friends love you. Until we meet again.