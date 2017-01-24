Claudia Ann West | NevadaAppeal.com

Claudia Ann West
January 24, 2017
May 8, 1935 ~ Jan. 17, 2017
This beautiful, charismatic woman blessed this world with her love and grace. She touched the lives of many with her wisdom and kindness.
Now, a new chapter in the next life awaits her. She peacefully said goodbye to her children, grandchildren, great-granchildren and great-great-grandchildren in her sleep.
She will be missed.
Thank you Claudia for the magic you brought to this world.
Your family and friends love you. Until we meet again.
Stories You May Be Interested In
Trending In: Obituaries
Trending Sitewide
- Avalanche closes highway near Lake Tahoe; no school in Reno
- Coming soon to Carson City: Self-driving buses
- Storm expected to drop between 8- to 16-inches on valley floors
- Woman arrested after allegedly threatening to stab man says Carson City Sheriff’s Office
- Nevada state workers receive raise in proposed state budget by Gov. Brian Sandoval | 2017 Nevada Legislature