Claudia Prator Small | NevadaAppeal.com

March 13, 1936 ~ July 28, 2017

Claudia Jane Small, 81, of Carson City, Nevada, and formerly of Saltville, Virginia, passed away with several family and friends at her side on Friday, July 28, 2017, in Brooksville, Florida, after battling cancer on her terms.

Claudia was born Friday, March 13, 1936, in Johnson City, Tennessee, the daughter of Lee (Doc) Warren Prator and Marion Lou Setzer Prator.

Claudia loved telling about growing up in the quaint town of Saltville, VA. Her stories often included her brother and sister, family and friends, and the life she enjoyed was simple, while filled with fun she created with her friends and family. She had a way of telling stories that would silence the room; people would stop to listen intently to what she was saying whether it was about her youth or later years, family, friends, or herself.

Claudia taught in Virginia and in Dayton, NV. During her time in the schools, she was an advocate for students that didn't necessarily like or feel like they fit in with school. Claudia shared her love and ability of teaching with other educators by presenting at local, national, and international conferences. After retiring from teaching, she continued to help her community by volunteering with Friends of Nevada, giving tours of the State Museum and Capital Building, donating to schools, the Ronald McDonald House, the wild horses, Austin's House, and Toys for Tots.

Her hobbies and interests included traveling, birds, horses, scrapbooking, and reading. Any way she could create memories, she was up for it.

Claudia is survived by her sister, Norma Conklin of Knoxville, TN.; brother, Warren (Naomi) Prator of Knoxville, TN.; daughters, Melissa (Edward) Clark of Spring Hill, FL., and Rhonda (Ken) Ralls of Boise, ID.; stepsons, Brian (Nadya) Fike of Newcastle, WA., and Sean Fike of Valley Park, MO.; stepdaughters, Virginia Small of Knoxville, TN., and Anne Flues of Fredericks, VA.; and many nieces, nephews, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She also leaves behind

numerous loving relatives and friends.

A memorial service will be held in Carson City, in the fall, with a date to be determined. Her service will be announced in the Nevada Appeal prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to: HPH Hospice, A Chapters Health Affiliate, 12242 Cortez Blvd., Brooksville, FL. 34613; Austin's House, 3589 N. Sunridge Dr., Carson City, NV. 89705; or Pine Nut Wild Horse

Advocates, P. O. Box 2843, Gardnerville, NV. 89410.