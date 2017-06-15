Crystal Rose Briscoe | NevadaAppeal.com

June 19, 1985 ~ June 11, 2017

Our lives have been forever changed. It is with heavy hearts that on June 11, 2017 we lost our warrior princess.

On June 19, 1985 Crystal Rose Evenson – a woman so beautiful, so funny, so selfless and so strong was brought into our lives. Her radiant smile and positive attitude was equal to none and lit up every heart that crossed her path. In the short time we were blessed to have her with us, she had accomplished more than most ever will, from clogging competitions, cheerleading in the Macy's day parade and London new years day parade, college at ASU, marrying her soulmate and having their miracle son, to her final battle against one of the worst diseases on the planet. Anyone who knew her knew that she did everything at the highest level it could be and she still continued to strive for more.

She was living proof that miracles really do happen. Crystal was a senior project control specialist for CDM Smith, a consultant for Rodan+Fields and a member of the APWA Board which she took great pride in. She exceeded many goals in her professional and personal life and had a great love for life, country music and concerts. The only thing she did not have time to accomplish was marrying Luke Bryan. Fortunately Ryan understood her passion and made sure she attended every concert possible.

She is survived by husband "love of her life" Ryan Briscoe – son Austin Briscoe – dad Curt Evenson(Teresa), mom – Loretta Fagan(Patrick), grandpa – LeRoy Pedro(Linda), sister – Alicia Wilson(Brian), brother – Bryan Evenson(Sharlene), step brother – Chris Fagan(Anna), step sister – Caitlin Brink(Tim), in-laws – Ken and Laura Briscoe, sister in-law -Ashley Briscoe, numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and colleagues.

We continue to carry her with us everywhere we go, and share her beautiful soul with everyone we meet. She has been greeted in heaven by her grandparents and uncles.

A Rosary will be held Sunday June 18th at 7:00pm in the North Chapel of St. Teresa of Avila, 3000 N Lompa Ln Carson City.

A service celebrating our angel will be held Monday, June 19 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Teresa of Avila, and a reception will follow at the Elks Lodge, 515 N Nevada St Carson City.

In lieu of flowers, an account has been set up for the benefit of Austin using Crystals youcare account -https://www.youcaring.com/medical-fundraiser/punch-crystal-s-cancer-in-the-stomach/277942/update/396942