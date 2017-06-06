Crystal Rose Morris | NevadaAppeal.com

September 29, 1980 ~ June 2, 2017

Crystal Rose Morris passed away at home on June 2, 2017 at the age of 36.

Crystal was born in Reno NV. OnSeptember 29, 1980. She had lived in Hawthorne, NV., graduating from Mineral County High School in 1999.

Preceded in death by her father, John Morris Jr; brother David Morris of Hawthorne, NV.

Crystal is survived by her parents, Thomas and Jodeen O'donoghue of Fallon; brothers, James Young, JR, of Reno, NV., Shane Young of

Hawthorne, NV., Michael O'Donoghue of Fallon, John Morris of Las Vegas; three sisters, Brenda Black Horse and Elaine Black Horse of Carson City, Robyn Torres of Reno, NV.; daughter, Katana Alexus Chain of Phoenix, AZ; six nephews and eight nieces, one grand-niece; her fiancé, Damion Gnesa

Rosary and viewing to be held at The Gardens Chapel on Friday, June 9, 2017 at 7:00 PM.

A Mass of the Resurrection on Saturday, June 10 at 10:00 AM at St Patrick's Catholic Church, 850 W. 4th St., Fallon, NV.

Arrangements are under the direction of The Gardens Funeral Home 2949 Austin Highway Fallon, NV 89406 775 423-8928