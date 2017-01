It is with great sadness, that we let you know that our beloved Cynthia K. Carlberg passed away on December 31, 2016.

We hope you will be able to join us as we celebrate Cindy’s life, and all that she meant to each of us.

A funeral service will be held at Fitzhenry’s Funeral Home, 3945 Fairview Dr. on Wednesday. January 11th at 1:00 pm.

To share a memory of Cindy or to get service information, please visit: http://www.fitzhenrysfuneralhome.net.