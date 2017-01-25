 Daniel ‘Danny’ Russel Lipscombe | NevadaAppeal.com

Daniel ‘Danny’ Russel Lipscombe, age 26 of Reno, passed away on January 16, 2017. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Funeral arrangements are in the trusted care of Fitzhenry’s Carson Valley Funeral Home.