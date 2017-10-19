Darlene Marie Borges

Sept. 5, 1944 ~ October 14, 2017

On October 14th, Darlene Borges, 73, passed away peacefully at her ranch house with her immediate family near. Darlene will be remembered for her constant devotion to family and faith, hard work ethic, and generous spirit.

Born to Joe and Mary Sirsi in Los Banos, CA on September 5, 1944, Darlene attended Volta Elementary School and graduated from Los Banos High High School in 1962, where she was a baton twirler and made many lifelong friends.

In 1965, she met the love of her life, Les Borges Jr., at a wedding in Tracy, CA. They married on September 15, 1968 and soon after started a family in Banta, CA. Darlene served loyally on the PTO of Banta Elementary School in the 1980's and 90's. Then in 1993, Les and Darlene moved to Hazen, NV, to operate a dairy farm until retiring in 2008.

In her later years Darlene managed the Hazen ranch, enjoyed her grandchildren, and actively served in the Fernley Catholic Church. She enjoyed taking care of the landscape around her house, cooking meals for family, baking biscotti to give away to friends, doing word searches at night, while watching her favorite sports teams, and checking in with her two boys to see what they were up to.

Darlene was preceeded in death by her husband Les (d. 2011).

She is survived by her two sons Gino (b. 1972) and Jason (b. 1980), daughter-in-laws Angie and Helma, three granddaughters Madelyn, Eliana, and Ainsley, three sisters Gloria, Debbie, and Jolyn, and many dear friends whose lives are touched by her life.

A Mass of the Resurrection will be held on Saturday, October 21, 2017 at 10:00 am at St Patrick's Catholic Church, 850 W. 4th St., Fallon, NV.

Interment to follow mass at Churchill County Cemetery, Cemetery Rd, Fallon, NV.

Arrangements are under the direction of The Gardens Funeral Home 2949 Austin Highway Fallon, NV. 89406