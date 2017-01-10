David Bredwell | NevadaAppeal.com

Feb. 21, 1949 ~ Jan. 2, 2017

David Bredwell, 67 , formerly of Chicago, died Monday, January 2, 2017 after a short bout with cancer. He was born Feb 21, 1949.

Preceded in death by his wife of 39 years, Rhonda Bredwell.

David is survived by Darolyn Bredwell, married Dec. 31, 2015; siblings, Christopher (Mark) Bredwell, Loretta (Rebecca) Bredwell; sons, Andrew and Kenneth Bredwell; eight grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.

A Mass of the Resurrection will be held at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church 850 West 4th St. Fallon, NV. on Friday, January 13, 2017 at 11:00 A M Visitation 1 hour prior to service. Interment to follow at The Gardens Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the direction of The Gardens Funeral Home 2949 Austin Highway Fallon, NV 89406 775 423-8928