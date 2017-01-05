David Lancett | NevadaAppeal.com

Sept. 10, 1943 to Dec. 31, 2016

Dave passed away unexpectedly on December 31st, 2016.

Dave has been in Fallon since 1990, where he had a fabrication shop. He enjoyed anything to do with racing. The off-road races were his favorite. He also enjoyed his desert rides,shooting and camping.

He is survived by his wife of 24 years, Carrie; mother, Dixie; daughters, Kerri and Michelle; son, John (Meredith); 7 grandkids; great-grandkids; 1 nephew; 2 nieces; and his sister-in-law.

A big thank you to the Sheriff’sDepartment, EMT’s, Lorretta Guazzini and many friends and family for their help during this difficult time.

There will be a Celebration of Life at Sandwinds Restaurant, 1120 Taylor Place in Fallon on Saturday January 21 at 1:00. We are going to share stories, laughs and love, which is just what he wanted. Please come and share your memories with us.

Arrangements are under the direction of The Gardens Funeral Home 2949 Austin Highway Fallon, Nv. 89406 775 423-8928