Aug. 3, 1949 ~ November 5, 2017

Delilah Jane Armstrong, passed away peacefully on November 5, 2017. She was born August 3, 1949 and was 68 years of age.

She is survived by her husband, Jimmie Armstrong; and her children, Michael and Melody Armstrong; Joseph and Jara Armstrong, and Philip and Brittany Armstrong. She had 7 grandchildren, Ashley, Donna, Mark, Julian, Keith, Emily, and Matthew. She is also survived by 3 sisters, Patsy Beghtel, Gail Amaral, and Billie Railton.

She was a loving wife, mother, sister and a friend to all. She would do anything for her family and friends. She will be missed greatly by all.

Services will be reserved for family and close friends.

Arrangements are with Smith Family Funeral Home, Fallon, 775-423-2255.