Dennis V. Anderson

March 18, 1950 ~ October 2, 2017

Dennis Anderson passed away peacfully on October 2, 2017 in Carson City.

Dennis was born in Long Beach, California to Verl and Margaret Anderson. He lived his early years in Lakewood California and graduated from Mayfair High School in 1968. He loved the beach, body surfing, dirt bike riding and his pearl white 62 and root beer brown 58 Chevy Impalas, blaring his tunes and cruising the boulevards.

Dennis was always the life of the party type guy and very popular with the ladies, but when he met Margaret things changed. He married the love of his life on May 23, 1970. After the birth of their first child they wanted to get out of the California rat race, so they relocated to Carson City, NV in 1972 to start their new life. They were blessed with another son in 1976.

The first few years were filled with a variety of construction type jobs, but he was fortunate to obtain a job with the City of Carson as a wastewater treatment plant operator, which became his career. He accepted a promotion at the Round Hill Waste Water Treatment Plant and advanced to a supervisory position retiring after 32 years.

Dennis enjoyed the outdoors and became involved with hunting, fishing, camping, boating and golf. He also enjoyed music and dancing.

Dennis was preceded in death by his parents; his older brother Kenny; and his younger sister Peggy Smith.

Dennis is survived by his 2 sons, Chris and Ken Anderson; and three grandchildren, Jordan and Christian Anderson and Hailee Bauman all in Carson City.

A Celebration of Life will be held at the Timbers, 124 E. 8th St., Carson City, October 21, 2017 at 11:00 a.m.

Please contact Ken Anderson or Margaret Orci at 721-9275 or 720-3629 for additional information & to R.S.V.P. This is a pot luck so bring your favorite side dish, if possible.