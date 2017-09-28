1919 ~ 2017

Dolly M Scoggin, 98, passed away peacefully, after a long full life, at the home of her son. Dolly was born May 22, 1919 in Texas to Joe and Mada May McCullough.

Preceded in death by her parents, husband Reece Scoggin and great-grandson, Jed Scoggin.

Dolly is survived by her son, Joe Scoggin; grandchildren, TJ Scoggin , Chancy (Wayne) Parsons all of Fallon; great-grandchildren, Justin and Bridgett.

A Celebration of Dolly's life will be held on Sunday, October 1, 2017 at 5 PM at The Gardens Chapel.

Arrangements are under the direction of The Gardens Funeral Home 2949 Austin Highway Fallon, NV. 89406 775 423-8928