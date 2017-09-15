June 13, 1926 ~ September 11, 2017

Donna Pressey, 91, died September 11, 2017, following a courageous battle with cancer. Donna was born June 13, 1926, in St. Ignatius, Montana to Donavan and Gladys (Gilbert) Irwin.

Donna married Frank (Press) Pressey during the height of WWII, together they shared 58 years until his passing in 2001. Donna and Frank lived in Detroit, Michigan following the war and then moved to Saltese, Montana where they lived and raised their five children. In Saltese , they owned and operated a "Mom –Pop" grocery store, gas station, post office and greyhound bus stop. Donna was the Post Master of Saltese for many years.

In 1980, Donna and Frank moved to Gabbs, Nevada. Donna worked as a clerk for Basic, Inc.

In 1987 they moved to Fallon, Nevada. Donna was an active community member volunteering for the Navy Relief Society, Hospital Auxiliary and Salvation Army. Donna was a member of P.E.O. and Eastern Star. She loved playing cards and belonged to several bridge and pinochle groups. Donna was an avid crocheter giving many gifts throughout the years.

Donna will be fondly remembered with her bright blue eyes, warming smile and heartful laugh. Donna was preceded in death by husband, Frank; son, Michael; granddaughter, Amber; and brother, Jerry.

Donna is survived by her sons and daughters–in-law, Don and Jane Pressey of Reno, NV, Jim and Deanna Pressey of Tucson, AZ, Richard and Jo Pressey of Texas; daughter and son-in-law, Leslie and Jeff Forster of Libby, MT; grandchildren, Scott, Dallas, Stacey, Lake, Brenda, Bree, Cale, Kelcy, Merri, Kaila, and Myka; 17 great grandchildren and 1 great- great granddaughter; brother, Tom Irwin; and sisters, Phyllis Renning and Luetta Moore.

A Celebration of Life is being planned for a later date. To be announced.

In lieu of flowers the family wishes donations to be made to Eden Hospice of Northern Nevada, 907 Mountain St. Carson City, NV 89703 or P.E.O. Fallon Chapter, or charity of choice.