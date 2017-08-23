January 17, 1938 ~ August 7, 2017

Doris Elaine (Lundt) Howell, a longtime resident of Carson City, Nevada, passed away at her home on August 7, 2017. Doris was born in her uncle's "house on the prairie" in northwest corner of North Dakota on January 17, 1938 to Henry and Hazel Lundt. She was the second of five daughters and was known for her "spunk" and courage.

She went to elementary school in the same small country schoolhouse her father attended and graduated from Palermo High School in 1955. She moved to Long Beach, CA and worked as a telephone operator until she married Daniel Howell in 1958. As a navy serviceman's wife, she lived in Alabama, North Carolina, and later settled in Orlando, Florida where she went to school to become a licensed insurance agent.

With her children as her priority, Doris and her four daughters moved across country to the Reno/Carson City area in 1971 where she continued her career as an insurance agent until she retired. Doris was a long time member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Carson City where she was actively involved in WELCA, Sunday School, quilting, and serving in a variety of ways. She was one of the founders, president, and avid member of Queen Maud Daughters of Norway Lodge. She was known for her Norwegian Almond cakes and homemade lefse at their fall fund raisers.

Doris is predeceased by her parents, Henry and Hazel Lundt, and one sister, Diane Forney Stalter.

She is survived by four daughters; Tanya Howell and Denise Townsend of Sparks, NV, Dannell Howell of Reno, NV, and Kathy (Gordy) Gagnon of Carson City, NV; her great grandson, Tommy Townsend, whom she raised since he was an infant; three sisters, Marilyn Sadler and Judy Watland of Reno,NV, and Janice (Ray) Ward of Ridgeview, WA. She is also survived by 7 grandchildren, Uriah Wise, Miranda Buscay, Eddie Peregrino, Daniel Howell, Thomas Townsend, Kyle and Brandon Gagnon, 7 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Doris will be missed more than words can express. She was a loving mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. She shared her sense of humor, fighting spirit, and loving heart to her final hour.

"Celebration of Life" Services will be held at 11AM, Saturday, September 16th at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Carson City, NV. Refreshments to follow.

Memorial donations can be made to the American Heart Association (donations.heart.org)