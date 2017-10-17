1930 ~ 2017

Dorothy Diana Petrie, 86, passed away Wednesday, October 4th, at a local nursing home in Carson City, NV.

She was born December 16, 1930 in San Francisco to Herman Chene and Panajota Menutis.

She is survived by her sister Patricia Reinhardt; her niece Dede Sanders; and her great niece Rachel Sanders.

She loved to paint, read, crochet, and cook. She also wrote poetry and was thrilled whenever one of her poems were published. Dorothy was of a gentle and kind nature with never a mean word about anyone. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday, November 4th at 1:00 pm at Lone Mountain Cemetery in Carson City, NV.