Dorothy S. Ramsdell | NevadaAppeal.com

Nov. 13, 1939 ~ Dec. 8, 2016

Dorothy lived and passed as most can only hope. Her last day, December 8th, included decorating for Christmas, a trip to Costco, an afternoon nap, and readying herself for a dinner party with 50 friends. She did not make it to the dinner party but, given her goodness and faith, she certainly appeared at a grand reunion.

In between her first and last days, Dorothy led a life in full. She was born November 13, 1939 in Grand Rapids, Minnesota. Her youth was spent in Minnesota and she attended the University of Minnesota, and Saint Cloud University. Dorothy was persistent in all endeavors as evidenced by her completion of her Bachelor’s degree in 1990 from the University of San Francisco.

Dorothy met Robert Charles Ramsdell Jr. in 1958 and they were married in Minneapolis in 1960. Rob pursued a construction career and Dorothy became a moving professional. Between 1960 and 1994 Rob and Dorothy and their children, Beth and Robert, moved 23+ times, averaging one move nearly every year.

Rob and Dorothy both loved travel and their trips took them to Asia, the Middle East, and Eastern and Western Europe. Dorothy supported many philanthropies and strictly enforced a family rule that every dollar Rob spent on his sports cars would be matched by a charitable donation. She was integral in keeping Camp Galilee, a Nevada Episcopal Church Camp, from having to sell their Lake Tahoe property.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Mitchell Smilanich and Dorothy Marie Eldred Smilanich.

Survived by her husband of 56 1/2 years, Rob Ramsdell; children, Beth Ramsdell and Robert C Ramsdell III; grandchildren, Rebecca Holt, Natalie Holt, Jordan Ramsdell and Bobby Ramsdell; sister Mary Batinich and Mitchell Smilanich.

We will miss Dorothy and her eccentric ways. No more notes of thank you and advice. No more 3 am texts when she lost track of time or time zones. No more unexpected visits and calls with invitations or ideas. Rob will miss holding her hand during the night. Such uncommon grace should be imitated but can never be replaced. We will all hold tight to the memories and stories and love that we were blessed to know. Today, Lord, our loneliness is great.

Memorial services and receptions will be held: Jan. 14th at Riverview Tower, 1920 S. 1st. St., Minneapolis, MN from 2 to 7 pm; March 31st at The Community Church of Vero Beach, 1901 23rd St., Vero Beach, FL , 11 am; and Camp Galilee at Lake Tahoe in June, ate to be determined.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to:The Western Nevada College Foundation http://www.wnc.edu

The Environmental Learning Center http://www.discoverelc.org

Episcopal Camps and Conf. Centers http://www.episcopalccc.org

Lake Vermillion Cultural Center http://www.vermilionculturalcenter.org