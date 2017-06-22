Dottie “Bernice” Beason | NevadaAppeal.com

Dottie "Bernice" Beason, 59, passed peacefully at her home in Lone Pine, CA after a year long battle with lung cancer.

She is survived by her children Michelle Nichols and Joseph Garrison; her grandchildren Sarah Bamburg and Connor and Michael Cooley-Nichols, as well as many family and friends.

Her best friend, Cheri Smith, will be having a Celebration of Life on Saturday, July 1st, 2017, 1:00 p.m. at 5160 Pueblo Drive, Stagecoach, NV, for those wishing to attend.