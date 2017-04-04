Dr. Leon D. Cowan | NevadaAppeal.com

Dr. Leon D. Cowan passed away peacefully on April 2, 2017.

Dr. Cowan was a long-time resident of Carson City where he worked as an educator at the Stewart Indian School, and Nevada Highway Department of Transportation.

Dr. Cowan is survived by his loving wife, Cora Marie; daughter Dr. Geni Cowan of Sacramento, CA; Leon Wetsel (Deborah) of San Antonio, TX; Tabias Christopher of Sacramento, CA; Georgia Lorena (Phillip) of Sacramento, CA; grandchildren Carson and Carissa: a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family; and many people who lovingly called him Dad, and friend.

A viewing will be held at Walton's Chapel of the Valley Funeral Home Friday the 7th (1281 No. Roop Street) in Carson City from 6pm to 8pm.

A service for Dr. Cowan will be held at 11am on Saturday, April 8th, 2017 at First United Methodist Church (212 No. Division Street) in Carson City.