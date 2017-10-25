November 16, 1931 ~ October 4, 2017

Duane E. Christian DMD, 85, passed away Wednesday, October 4, 2017, surrounded by his family in St. George, Utah.

Duane Elmer Christian was born to Minnie Seegmiller and Elmer B. Christian November 16, 1931. He grew up in St. George and graduated from Washington University School of Dental Medicine in St. Louis, Missouri. Dr. Christian practiced dentistry in Carson City, Nevada for over 38 years where he was a pioneer in using a holistic and natural approach for his patients. He recognized that the mouth was connected to the rest of the body, and treated oral health as a gateway to systemic health. He was one of the first dentists of his era to use tooth-colored fillings, and educated his patients about the dangers of amalgam, before it was ever recognized that amalgam was a potential harm to the human body.

He blazed a trail in modern dentistry not only by using advanced materials, but also through continual education and passion for learning. When not spending time with his family, Dr. Christian could be found reading research articles and attending courses about the up-and-coming dental materials and technologies.

Having a natural approach with patients of all ages made it easy for Dr. Christian to foster relations with patients and community members. Many patients traveled hundreds of miles for his advanced dental approach. He considered his patients an extension of his family, and treated them as such.

Dr. Christian was also a teacher in dentistry. He was able to work chair side with his daughter, Apryl, for 13 years. During those years, he mentored Apryl and taught her his skills, kind approach, love of dentistry, and whole-body health. Because of his passion for dentistry, he left a legacy to his daughter, who will be forever grateful for those years spent working alongside her father and mentor.

He served as president of the Nevada Dental Association in 1980 – 1981. Upon retirement, they moved to Providence, Utah and then to St. George, Utah in 2009.

Duane loved his wife's wonderful cooking and spending time with family and friends. Serving was a priority; to his church, his country, and his community. He was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day-Saints, serving as bishop and later branch president at the Nevada State Prison. He loved serving in the St. George Temple. He served two missions; as a young man in the Southern California Mission and later in the Massachusetts Boston Mission with his sweetheart. He served in the Army during the Korean war and was an active Rotarian in Carson City.

Duane loved hunting and fishing with his children. He taught them the value of hard work and of play. Spending time with the family in the garden and at Lake Tahoe were passions for him.

Duane is survived by his wife of 51 years, Jeanette M. Olauson Christian and their eight children; David Perry (Joanne), LouAnn Rice (Bob), Caulene Henderson (Steve), Sherese Chrétien (Bhati Jayasuriya), Shelly Stradling (Stanley), Lara Evans, Apryl Christian, Michael Christian (Debbie), and siblings: Dennis Grover, Wendy Fletcher, Elaine Sjostrom, and Daniel Grover. They have a wonderful posterity of 27 grandchildren and 35 great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, step-father, Carl Grover and sibling: Joyce Nuttall.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, November 11th at 11:00 am at the LDS Church, 82 N. Dixie Dr., St. George, Utah.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Humanitarian Fund of the LDS Church or your favorite charity.