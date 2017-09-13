Elaine Louise Mickelson

June 2, 1937 ~ Sept. 11, 2017

Elaine Louise Mickeson of Carson City, Nevada, passed away on September 11, 2017 following a lengthy illness.

Elaine was born on June 2, 1937 in Highland Park, Michegan.

Her outgoing personality and beautiful smile will be sorely missed by those that knew her.

She is survived by Doug, her loving husband of 60 years; daughters Susan, Debra, Kris and Wendy; 11 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchinldren.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are being made through Cremation Society of Nevada.