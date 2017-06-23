Eloise E. (Tolles) Koenig | NevadaAppeal.com

January 05, 1942 ~ June 01, 2017

Eloise (Tolles) Koenig passed away on June 1, 2017 after a brief battle with cancer.

She is survived by her daughters, Kelly (Robin) DiCianno-Pawley and Kristina (Jon) Crandell; her grandchildren, Meagan (Dave) Ranson, Nicholas DiCianno and Elisabeth Crandell; great grandchildren, Ayden, Izzy and Brooklyn; and many friends and family.

She is proceeded in death by her parents, siblings and her great love.

Eloise was loved by many and respected by all that knew her. From her years working with the State, to her years entertaining through Proscenium Players and the BAC, to the many who called her friend, mom, or grandma. She will be missed.

Eloise loved to travel and was fortunate to visit many countries and places.

Eloise met her diagnosis and prognosis as she lived life – pragmatically with dignity, grace and even humor.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Brewery Arts Center, Performance Hall (Old Catholic Church) on July 1, 2017, from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm.

Please no somber attire or sad faces as she would not want us to mourn her but, to remember her with fondness.

In lieu of flowers please make a kind donation to The Brewery Arts Center or Proscenium Players.

~Do not mourn because you miss me, rather rejoice because you were special to me and part of my life.~