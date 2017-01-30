 Elsie Pauline Connolly Bendure | NevadaAppeal.com

Back to: Obituaries

Elsie Pauline Connolly Bendure

Elsie Pauline Connolly Bendure, 88 of Carson City passed away January 26, 2017. Arrangements are in the trusted care of Autumn Funerals and Cremations. 775-888-6800