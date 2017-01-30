Elsie Pauline Connolly Bendure | NevadaAppeal.com

Elsie Pauline Connolly Bendure
January 30, 2017
Elsie Pauline Connolly Bendure, 88 of Carson City passed away January 26, 2017. Arrangements are in the trusted care of Autumn Funerals and Cremations. 775-888-6800
