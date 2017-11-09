Erik Vernon Achenbach, 34, peacefully passed away at home on October 7th 2017.

He is survived by his son Erik Matthew Achenbach 5, his wife Cassandra Achenbach, father Matt Achenbach, mother Julia Achenbach, brother Kris Achenbach, Grandpa Vern Achenbach, Grandma Mia Walker as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins and nieces.

Erik was loved by many and shone brightly into the lives of everyone with his beautiful soul. He excelled at everything he did. He was an amazing drummer, artist of many mediums and an award winning graphic designer. He was a very loving husband and father with a love that grew infinitely everyday. He will be forever missed and never forgotten.

A Celebration of Life will be held for any of Erik's friends and family who want and are able to join us at Crossroads Bar on Winnie Ln on Saturday November 11th at 5pm.