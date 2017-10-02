Ernest Cordoza

1950 ~ 2017

Ernest J. Cordoza passed away at the age of 67 on September 22, 2017 in his home in Dayton, Nevada.

He was an amazing man that through all his pain and disability, he loved to share the gospel of Jesus Christ to anyone who wanted to listen.

He accomplished all his goals and dreams of playing baseball, becoming a telephone repairman, opening his own store for the disabled, wheel chair racing and sports, becoming an architect, hunting all over the United States, and being a missionary for The Church Of Jesus Christ Of Latter-day Saints.

Ernie is survived by his bride of 6 years, Linda Cordoza; daughters Anita, Christine, and Joy; sons Daniel, Jaramiah and Jarad; grandson Brittan; granddaughters Finlee, Avery, Mackenzie and Eileen; mother Eleanor Cordoza; sisters

Kathy, Joanne, and Ellen; and brother Everett.

A Memorial service for Ernie will be held October 7th at 10am at the LDS Church, 304 Driftwood Way, Dayton, Nevada