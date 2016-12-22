Esther Paul | NevadaAppeal.com

Feb. 25, 1926 ~ Dec. 15, 2016

Esther Paul, 90, of Sparks, NV died peacefully in her sleep Thursday December 15, 2016.

She was born February 25, 1926 in Cicero, Illinois to John and Martha Pawloski.

Esther worked as a waitress at Sharkey’s in Gardnerville for 40 years. She treated her customers like family and they would often wait just to be served by her.

Her love for the ocean and lighthouses were often reflected in her oil paintings. She loved driving to the coast in her sports car to paint and relax .

She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings

Beloved mother of three children, Gary Pemberton Sr. of Tucson, AZ, Jack Pemberton of Sparks, NV, and Sheila (Danny) Bartley of Bloomington, IL; surviving grandchildren Jackie (Troy) Rardin, Wayne (Brenda) Bartley, Dawn (Dewey) Beck, and Gary Pemberton Jr. and 6 great-grandchildren.

A private Celebration of Life will be held, per her wishes, in Mendocino, California.

In memory of Esther, Please remember to tip your waitress generously.