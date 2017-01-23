Ethan John Liddell | NevadaAppeal.com

Sept. 07, 1994 – Jan. 17, 2017

Ethan John Liddell, age 22, passed away on January 17, 2017. Ethan was born to Tawny Payne-Liddell and John Liddell, and was raised in Carson City and Minden, Nevada. As a fifth generation Nevadan, Ethan was an avid cowboy and enjoyed nothing more than rodeo, riding horses, roping, and working on ranches wherever he was needed.

He graduated from Douglas High School and the welding program at Career College of Northern Nevada and was working to hone his craft as a welder. Ethan’s love for the Wild West and belief in God carried him from Nevada to New Mexico, Texas, and everywhere in between. The world lost one of its best buckaroos, but the rodeo in the sky received a new cowboy.

Ethan is survived by parents, Tawny Payne-Liddell, John and Candice Liddell; sister Lindsay Lee Liddell; stepsister Alayna; grandparents, Ed and Nancy Sanchez and Arlene Liddell; and aunts and uncles Lani and Sean Brogan, Sue Anderson, Eddie and Teresa Sanchez, and Pat and Pam Liddell.

Ethan’s Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, January 28, 2017, at 3 p.m. at the Douglas County Fairgrounds.

In lieu of flowers, Ethan’s family would appreciate donations in Ethan’s name to Kids & Horses Therapeutic Riding Center, in Minden, Nevada. For more information, please visit https://www.kidsandhorses.org/donate/