March 7, 1931 ~ November 3, 2017

Eugene Ronald Wagner passed away Friday, November 3rd, 2017 in Carson City, NV.

Gene was born March 7th, 1931 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin to Raymond and Mathilda . He attended Wawautosa High School, Marquette University and University of Wisconsin with a Bachelor Degree in Business and Major Finance.

He voluntarly joined the Marine Corps in 1951 and participated in the Korean War.

He wed his wife Ann in 1955 and they enjoyed 62 years of marriage. They moved to Nevada in 1958. He retired from Thrivent Financial in 1993.

Gene loved Nevada. When he wasn't working you would find him hunting, camping, fishing and boating on Lake Tahoe with his family. He also loved riding his dirt bike in the desert and his street motorcycles anywhere from Mexico to

Canada and all across the US. He was an avid Green Bay Packer fan, having seen many games in Green Bay.

He was preceded in death by his father and mother.

He is survived by his wife Ann of Caron City; brother Richard of Wawautosa, WI; nephew Russel of Milwaukee, WI; daughter Christine of Las Vegas; son Andrew (Sascha) of Gardnerville, NV; grandchildren Taylor, Dane and Piper.

Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Carson City was a very important part of his life and he is happily with his Lord and Savior now.

Eugene will be buried with Military Honors at a Veterans section graveside service at Lone Mountain Cemetery, 1044 Beverly Dr., Carson City, on November 17, 2017 at 2 pm. Friends and family are invited to attend. It will be

outside, dress casual and warm.

A reception will follow at Lake Glen Clubhouse,158 Lake Glen Dr.off CurrySt. All are invited to attend.