Fern D Cooper | NevadaAppeal.com

Sept. 6, 1942 – Dec. 27, 2016

Fern Cooper left her earthly body to be in the presence of her Heavenly Father and Savior Jesus Christ on December 27, 2016. She is now reunited with her husband Jackie L. Cooper who left us in March of 2015.

Fern was born in Fallon, Nevada on September 6, 1942 to William and Dorothy Kinman. Fern was delighted to become a big sister, 6 years later, when her brother William was born. The family moved to Hawthorne, Nevada where she attended school and met her husband Jackie Cooper. They were happily married for 57 years.

Fern and Jackie lived in Hawthorne until 1982. They then moved to, and lived in, several states as Jackie’s job as a defense worker needed.

Fern worked a variety of jobs in her life. Her favorites were in hotel reception and secretarial work.

Fern and Jackie retired to Hamilton, Montana for 3 years, but the desert called them both back to Fallon, where they lived until her husband’s death in 2015.

She spent the last 19 months in Tacoma, Washington living with her son Wayne’s family for a year, until she moved to The Spring Ridge assisted living facility.

Fern’s faith was very important to her. She spent countless hours volunteering at the churches she attended. After Fern retired she spent many years volunteering as a church secretary. Fern loved to crochet, work on crafts, collect donkeys and owl figurines, Arizona Highway magazines, watch old westerns, and she was an avid reader. She loved the deserts of Arizona and Nevada.

Fern is survived by her brother William and Linda Kinman. Her children, Julie & Mark Hoselton, Wayne & Rebecca Cooper, Lewis & Brenda Cooper, 5 Grandchildren, 2 great-grandsons and a great-granddaughter. She is also survived by Don and Pat Bougher, Lydia Thornburgh and family as well as nieces, nephews and many friends.

Fern’s burial has taken place at the Tahoma National Cemetery in Kent Washington.

“For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whoever believes in Him shall not perish but have eternal life.” John 3:16