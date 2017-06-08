Floyd Junior Goins | NevadaAppeal.com

October 30,1931 ~ June 5, 2017

Floyd passed away peacefully at 1:00 a.m. Monday, June 5, 2017 at his home in Fallon.

Floyd Junior Goins, was born October 30, 1931 in Zanesville, Ohio to Jesse Floyd Goins and Reatha McCuen Goins.

Floyd lived on his father's farm near Mill Run, where he helped with the cattle and horses, until he obtained a job in a service station.

His first marriage to Vivian Baldwin in Eaton Rapids, MI. (1950), brought about daughters, June Goins; Debra Goins (deceased) and Penny Goins.

In 1951 he went to California and liked it so well he decided to stay in the West. His second marriage to Juanita Brown in Pleasanton, Ca., brought about Kelli Goins and Bryant Goins.

In 1980 Floyd married Gayle Young and they have spent 36 wonderful years together. First living in Sparks, NV., where he worked in carpentry. In 1983 he built 4 homes on a parcel in Silver City. In 2004 they moved onto an old ranch in Fallon, Nevada, where they built a new house and enjoyed 13 years working together, farming hay and raising cattle, until he passed away at age 85.

They have traveled all over these parts of Nevada discovering artifacts, taking photos of the wildlife and of course picking up rocks. He will be sorely missed.

A Celebration of Floyd's life will be held on Saturday, June 17, 2017 at 1:00 pm at The Gardens Chapel.

Arrangements are under the direction of The Gardens Funeral Home 2949 Austin Highway Fallon, NV. 89406 775 423-8928.