October 24, 1950 ~ September 17, 2017

Frances L. LaPlant, born October 24, 1950, died September 17, 2017.

Frances retired from the Fallon Post Office in 2015. Her greatest loves were her children and her garden.

Survived by mother Barbara Wright; sisters Barbara Hertz and Jeanette Wright; brothers Bill Rose, Ray, Tom and Doug Lantz, Phil and Richard Wright; father of her children, Greg Goff; children Christina Johnson, Jason Goff; and step-daughter Jennifer; Roxanne and Erica. She is also survived by 4 grandchildren Caleb, Aiden, Gioanna and Anthony with numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

She will be missed greatly.

Services will be at Epworth United Methodist Church, 280 E. Stillwater, Fallon, NV on October 1, 2017 at 1:00 PM.

Any donations can be made to the March of Dimes or the Lions Club International Foundation