Frank Zila
October 4, 2017
October 22, 1932 ~ September 28, 2017
Frank Zila, a resident of Carson City, passed away on September 28th.
He is survived by his wife JoAnne; children, Mark, Robin, Erin and Tracey; grandchildren, Michelle, Vince, Marina, Cory, Anna, Tony and Christina; and great grandchildren, Olivia, Caleb and Silas.
Frank was a member of the Carson City Lions Club. He also loved model railroading with all of his buddies.
There will be a memorial service on Sunday, October 8th at 1 p.m. at Dangberg Ranch,1450 Highway 88, Minden, NV.
In lieu of flowers please make a donation to Disabled Sports of the Eastern Sierra, http://www.diabledsportseasternsierra.org.
Trending In: Obituaries
Trending Sitewide
- Carson City residents among last to leave massacre scene
- Las Vegas shooter was retired; owned property in Reno
- Updates: Las Vegas shooting: At least 59 dead, 525 injured at music festival; shooter dead
- Family, friends mourn, honor loved ones who were killed
- Las Vegas mass shooting survivor: ‘I had no idea if I was going to live’