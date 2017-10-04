October 22, 1932 ~ September 28, 2017

Frank Zila, a resident of Carson City, passed away on September 28th.

He is survived by his wife JoAnne; children, Mark, Robin, Erin and Tracey; grandchildren, Michelle, Vince, Marina, Cory, Anna, Tony and Christina; and great grandchildren, Olivia, Caleb and Silas.

Frank was a member of the Carson City Lions Club. He also loved model railroading with all of his buddies.

There will be a memorial service on Sunday, October 8th at 1 p.m. at Dangberg Ranch,1450 Highway 88, Minden, NV.

In lieu of flowers please make a donation to Disabled Sports of the Eastern Sierra, http://www.diabledsportseasternsierra.org.