February 6, 1926 – August 14, 2017

Fred Carl Inman, age 91, of Carson City, Nevada, passed away peacefully, Monday, August 14, 2017.

He was born on February 6, 1926 in Goldfield, Nevada to Fred and Ida Inman.

Fred grew up in Tonopah, Nevada. He lived there until joining the Navy SeaBees. He served from 1943 to 1946 during WWII then again from 1950 to 1952 during the Korean War.

Fred enjoyed being outdoors, and spending time with friends and family. He was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, the Masonic Lodge, and was a Volunteer Fireman while living in Hawthorne.

Fred was preceded in death by his parents and siblings.

Recommended Stories For You

Fred is survived by his wife Doris of 63 years; son Scott (Jody) Inman of Reno; daughter Carla (Mitch) Watts of Carson City; son Steven (Nancy) Inman of Reno; and son Craig Inman of Carson City; 8 grandchildren; 21 great grandchildren; and 2 great-great grandchildren; along with many nieces and nephews and other loving relatives.

Fred was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend to all.

A grave side service will be held at Hawthorne Cemetery located at 1085 Veterans Memorial Highway at 11:00 am.

There will be a luncheon held at and hosted by the LDS church directly following the memorial. The LDS church is located at 207 A Street, Hawthorne, Nevada.