Fred W. Davis | NevadaAppeal.com

March 30, 1960 – August 4, 2017

Fred W. Davis, 57, passed away from complications following a heart attack on August 4, 2017. Fred was born in Napa, California on March 30, 1960 to Orville Davis and Lois George, the 4th of 5 children.

After graduating from Napa High School in 1978 at the age of 18 he married Tina Accardo on September 23, 1978. After working several different jobs in Napa, Fred started his career as a truck driver, which was his childhood dream. In 1982, Fred and Tina and their baby daughter Jessica moved to Fernley, Nevada where Fred continued to work as a truck driver for several different companies. In 1995 Fred started his own trucking company, F.T.D. Overland , specializing in hauling building supplies. Fred operated his trucking business with integrity and passion and was proud to be known as dependable and honest by the many companies that he hauled for. He gradually expanded his company and employed up to 12 trucks at one time.

Fred was a devoted father who was very involved with his daughter Jessica, helping her raise pigs and ride horses in 4-H for many years. He also enjoyed raising cows, camping, hunting and fishing with his friends and with his daughter. In 1998 Jessica was killed in a car accident and his heart was shattered. He reduced his company down to just himself and continued to haul for the companies where he had built his reputation.

Fred became an accomplished volunteer water co-coordinator for the largest subdivision in Fernley during the irrigation season. Fred always gave his unconditional love and support to his wife Tina as she pursued her dreams and

especially when she became the caregiver for her father in California.

Recommended Stories For You

Fred is survived by Tina, his wife of nearly 39 years, sister Laura Davis of Las Vegas, Nevada, many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great- nephews, who lovingly called him Uncle Friday, numerous cousins, and many, many friends in the trucking industry, his neighborhood and beyond. He was a generous and kind person with a big heart who was always willing to lend a hand. He will be greatly missed by everyone who knew him.

Services will be held on Saturday, August 12, 2017 at 1:00 pm at the First Baptist Church, 485 E. Main Street, Fernley, Nevada.