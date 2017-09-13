Gale Arthur Lundeen

June 23, 1945 – July 18, 2017

Gale Lundeen died peacefully in his home on July 18, 2017 in Carson City, NV at age 72, after a valiant battle with his failing health.

Gale was born in Omaha, Nebraska to parents Clifford and Laurene. He joined the Navy in 1965 and served until 1969. He went on to University in South Dakota and California, then started a successful career as a property and

casualty insurance agent.

Gale enjoyed his quiet times with the Lord, reading the bible, golfing and spending time with family and friends. He will be missed greatly by his loved ones.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Vickie; and his parents, Clifford and Laurene; and his brother Jimmy.

He is survived by his daughter Tammy; and sons Greg, Dale and BJ; and 14 beautiful grandchildren; and by his sister Cherilyn and brothers Lynn, Gary, Allen, and Jeff.

Gale's memorial is on September 23, 2017 at 3:00 pm at Grace Community Church with a reception to follow. Those that knew and loved Gale are welcome to attend.