Gary Brian Mayes | NevadaAppeal.com

Gary Brian Mayes
January 16, 2017
Gary Brian Mayes, 77 of Gardnerville, passed away on January 13, 2017, arrangements are in the trusted care of Autumn Funerals & cremations. 775-888-6800
