Gary Edward Broyles

Sunrise, August 20, 1952 in Battle Mount, NV. Gary went to be with the Lord in Carson City, NV Sunset September 11, 2017. He was the third child of the late Mr. Joseph and Mary Louise Broyles.

During his marriage to Young Hee Lee who preceeded him in death, two lovely children were born William Joseph Broyles, (Alicia) and their three sons, Bobby, Joey and Liliam. He also leaves a daughter Margaret Ahnna Broyles and her fiancé Michael Smith.

He leaves to mourn a brother Guy (Kay), and two sisters Irma Jo (Jim) and Barbie.

Gary was a humble, strong man who lived a quiet life with a passion of riding and training horses, a huge San Francisco Giants baseball fan and a devoted father . He loved spending his free time in the great out doors camping, fishing, shooting, roping, reading and creating leather good crafts. He was a man who lived and believed in the values of honesty, humility and hard work.

Gary loved to share his fond memories of living in New Zealand, Japan and South Korea after he served four years in the United States Air Force. Gary was an active member of the International Operating Engineers Local Union No. 3 for 18 years.

Family and friends are invited to a brief repast here at the chapel immediately after the service at Fitzhenry's Funeral Home, 3945 Fairview Dr. in Carson City on Friday, September 22 at 10am.

