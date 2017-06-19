Gaylord Everett Atkinson Jr. | NevadaAppeal.com

Oct. 21, 1927 ~ June 14, 2017

It is with a heavy heart that we announce the death of our father, Gaylord "Everett" Atkinson Jr. on June 14, 2017.

Everett was born on October 31, 1927 in Hayward, Ca. To Gaylord Everett Atkinson Sr. and Edith Frances Hoover Atkinson.

Everett grew up in Fallon and graduated from CCHS with the class of 1947. He served in the Air Force from April 1951 thru September 1955. It was during this time he met his wife, Dorothy Jean Andrews Haddix, and they were married on May 14, 1953.

After returning to Fallon, he opened his own garage/service station at the "Y" on Williams Ave and Auction Rd. Several years later, he sold the station and went to work for construction companies as a heavy equipment mechanic.

After the death of his wife Dorothy in August of 1986, he met Jeanne E. Osborn Segura. They were married in 1992 and lived together in Fallon.

Everett was most happy when he was working on an engine or motor; car, truck, boat, any kind he could find. He was an excellent welder and loved working with his hands, making furniture for his home to guns for the range. He enjoyed fishing/hunting, camping, shooting/reloading and racing his stock car. He also enjoyed listening to the 50/60 western music and watching western movies. John Wayne being his most favorite.

Everett was a Hero to many. He was always willing to teach if they were willing to listen and learn. He taught several family and friends a variety of things; how to shoot a gun, how to pitch a tent, how to bate a fish hook, how to tell a good story and how to gobble a peach cobbler.

Everett is preceded in death by his parents, his brother Ray Atkinson, his sister Myrtle Casey Stewart, his wife Dorothy and recently his wife Jeanne.

He is survived by his children Denise Myers, Barbara Webb, Steve and Michaele Atkinson, Debbie and Ron Dunham, David Atkinson and Teresa Pilcher, and step children Thomas and Bessy Burton, Barbara and Jim Burton- Bushey, Renie and Terry Thaler and John and Mimi Burton; 21 grandchildren, 33 great grandchildren and 5 great, great grandchildren.

Services for Everett will be held Friday, June 23rd 11:00 am. at the Smith's Funeral Home, 505 Rio Vista Dr., Fallon, NV

A graveside service will be held at 12:00 at the Fallon Cemetery. A potluck reception will be followed at the VFA Hall at 1:00.