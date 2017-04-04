George David Mahlin | NevadaAppeal.com

Dec. 20, 1936 – March 24, 2017

George David Mahlin, born December 20, 1936, to Herman and Dorothy Mahlin, passed away on March 24, 2017, in Reno, Nevada.

He was born and raised in the Sacramento Valley. He served in the US Army in his early 20's, then settled in Sparks. He worked as a mason, then joined the Sparks Police Department in 1966, retiring in 1996 as a detective.

He married Elizabeth Allene Roberts on October 28, 1960 in Sparks, Nevada. They were married for 56 years.

George was involved in several community service clubs and activities with his wife and children.

He was preceded in death by his sisters Dorothy King and Patricia Wilson.

He is survived by his wife Allene Mahlin; son David Mahlin and his wife Sandra; grandson Allen Mahlin, daughter Leesa Crane and husband John; daughter Sharon Mahlin; grandson Thomas Eldridge; and granddaughter Alleese Eldridge.

George was a beloved Husband, Father, Grandfather, and friend. He never met a stranger and was everyone's giant friend.

He will be greatly missed and remembered with love.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to Care Chest of Sierra Nevada: 7910 N. Virginia Street, Reno, NV. 89506