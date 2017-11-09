January 15, 1936 ~ November 7, 2017

It is with great sadness that the family of Gerald L Tisue announces his passing on Tuesday, November 7th, 2017 at the age of 81. Jerry will be lovingly remembered by his wife Connie, daughter Sheri, brother Gene and granddog Bella.

Jerry was born in Kansas on January 15, 1936. He graduated from San Jose State University in 1974 with a degree in Electrical Engineering. Jerry served in the Air Force and Coast Guards.

Jerry lived his life to the fullest by enjoying many hobbies such as Ham radios, golf, archery, sailing, astronomy, Harley Davidson, and model trains.

Jerry will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and all who knew him.

A service with Military Honors to celebrate his life will be held at 1:00 pm on Monday, November 13, 2017 at The Gardens Funeral Home.

Arrangements are under the direction of The Gardens Funeral Home 2949 Austin Highway, Fallon, NV 89406 775-423-8928