Geraldine “Gell” Wallace | NevadaAppeal.com

Aug 05, 1948 – Dec 18, 2016

Geraldine “Gell” Wallace, 68, of Carson City, NV passed away December 18, 2016.

Born in Toledo, OH, Gell moved to Las Vegas in 1992 to be in the desert, a scenery she enjoyed immensely. She moved to Carson City with her loving boyfriend, Alex Baca in 2013.

Gell enjoyed painting, crafting, and the company of friends.

She is predeceased by her parents, Rufus and Delores (Bokan) Wallace.

She is survived by her daughter, Valeen Wallace; boyfriend, Alex; sisters, Kathleen Wallace-Greer, Corinne Beebe, Eileen Grant, and Jeannine Wallace; brothers, Rufus “Sonny,” James “Jim,” and Russell “Russ.”

A Celebration of Life will be held in Carson City on January 7, 2017.