Gerhard (Gary) Fikse | NevadaAppeal.com

Feb. 5, 1938 ~ Jan. 16, 2017

Gerhard (Gary) Fikse, 78, passed away January 16th, after a short illness.

He was born February 5, 1938 in Luverne, Minnesota. He was a graduate of Southwest Christian School in Edgerton, Minnesota.

He moved to Colorado, where he was employed in the field of Refrigeration and Air Conditioning.

In 1989 he moved to California, where he resided in both San Jose and Morgan Hill. Upon retirement, he relocated to Gardnerville, Nevada.

Mr Fikse was an avid golfer and bowler and enjoyed RV traveling with the Gilroy Elks Club. He was a member of the Carson Valley Methodist Church where he served as a trustee and sang in the choir.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Dries Fikse and Henrietta Christofells; 2 sisters, Evelyn and Lucille; and grandson Tyler.

Mr. Fikse is survived by his loving wife, Bernadine; a sister Elaine Steensma (Andy); 3 sons, Gary (Melissa), Al (Kristi), and Greg (Vickie); 4 granddaughters; 2 step-sons, Michael Gibb, Brian (Andrea) Gibb; 1 step-daughter, Cheri (Jim) Hann; and 2 step-grandchildren. Many nieces and nephews survive him as well.

A memorial service will be held February 3rd at 11 am at the Carson Valley United Methodist Church, 1375 Centerville Ln., Gardnerville, NV