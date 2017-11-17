1945 ~ 2017

Gracia M. Herman (A.K.A. GG) of Minden, NV was born in 1945 in Hutchinson Kansas and died on November 14, 2017. She was raised in Denver, CO, but lived 45 years in Newark, DE before moving to NV after retirement.

Gracia worked for the DuPont company for 44 years as an executive administrative assistant, proof of her loyalty and dedication to others. She also worked part-time at Macy's for 20 years, during which time she won the employee of the year award.

Gracia was a kind and caring soul that embraced everyone, and was loved by all that she encountered. She taught us all that our true purpose in life is to give of ourselves; that the essence of life is to be selfless, kind, and caring to all. We will miss our beloved GG. An angel in our eyes, she now joins other angels in heaven.

Survived by her husband of 49 years, Richard L. Herman; her daughter Tracy Gioffre; and son Stephen Herman; son-in-law Pat Gioffre; and daughter-in-law Daniela Serafimovska. She also has three granddaughters, Annabel, Carly and Karina. She was the youngest of 5 children, leaving behind her three older brothers and a twin sister.

A Celebration of Life will be held with the family at a private gathering. May she be at peace, one with the ocean, her most favorite place.

In lieu of sending flowers, please make donations to the American Cancer Society (https://donate3.cancer.org).

She leaves us rich in memories and wonderful moments. Mom, "I love you every day. And now I will miss you every day." Mitch Albom