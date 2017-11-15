May 15, 1947 ~ October 26, 2017

Grant G. Smith, age 70, passed away October, 26th of natural causes, while in a rehab facility.

He was born in Stockton, California, the third of three children to Roger and Dorothy Smith of Farmington, California. He was raised in Escalon where he graduated High School and went off to Delta College.

He made his living in the agriculture industry, farmed the family ranch, worked for Wilbur-Ellis, Simplot, Brea-Ag, and retired with Great Valley Fumigation as a salesman.

He was involved in 4-H, coaching softball and served as an Escalon School Board Member.

After retiring he relocated to Virginia City, Nevada, where he started a small business working for tips by giving patrons rides through the city on his 8-person golf cart. He later moved to Minden, Nevada and resided with his daughter and son-in-law.

He enjoyed cooking, entertaining, his bucket-T and Harley. He loved people and helping others. He was a hard worker and is loved by many and will be dearly missed.

He was preceded in by death his father, Roger Smith; mother, Dorothy Foianini; brother, Gerald Smith; son, Ben Smith; and his dog Jake.

He is survivied by his children, Grant (Michelle) of Oregon, Roger (Sandy) of California, Tiffany (Chris) of Nevada; 8 grandchildren; and 1 great grandchild; sister Janice; and Jasper, his dog.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, December 2nd at 11:30 am – 2:30 pm at the Escalon Sportsman's Club, 25195 E. River Road, Escalon, California 95320.

The family wishes that any condolences be sent to Escalon Sportsman's club the day of celebration, for everyone to share the love of Grant.