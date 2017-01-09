Gregory R. Campbell | NevadaAppeal.com

Gregory R. Campbell
January 9, 2017
Gregory R. Campbell, 90, died January 6, 2017 in Carson City, Nevada. Arrangements are in the care of Capitol City Cremation & Burial 775-882-1766
