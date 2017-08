February 24, 1944 ~ August 28, 2017

Guy Morgan lll, son of Guy Morgan Jr and Eunice Joyce "Jodie" Ashley of Texas was born in Piedmont, CA.

Our hero and cowboy has rode into the sunset.

Guy is survived by his 3 loving daughters Page, Priscilla and Una. His 6 adored grandchildren Tyler, Mack, Tatiana, Jerry, London and Oliver, and 7 great-grandchildren Guy, Braelyn, Gabe, Arieana, Amaiya, Paisley and Oakley.

He will be missed greatly.