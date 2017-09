July 14, 1958 – August 28, 2017

Heidi Rasmussen Spencer, age 59, died unexpectedly on August 28, 2017, at her home in Carson City.

Born in Yerington, Nevada, Heidi moved with her family to Carson City at an early age. She attended Carson City Schools and graduated from Carson High School in 1976. She then attended the University of Nevada, Reno, and graduated

with a degree in history.

She is predeceased by her parents, Leo and Mary Rasmussen and by her brothers, Chris and Eric Rasmussen.

Heidi is survived by her husband, Dale Spencer; her sister, Meredeth Mayeroff (John); her niece, Gina Schade (Arthur); and her nephews, Justus Jackson and Jason and Mathew Mayeroff.

No services are planned.

A gathering of family and friends will take place at the Cross Roads Lounge, 300 East Winnie Lane in Carson City on September 30, 2017, beginning at 2:00 p.m.