Helen Dockery | NevadaAppeal.com

Helen Dockery took her earthly leave on November 17, 2016, in Fairfield California, surrounded by her loved ones.

Helen was born in Lockport, Illinois to Frank and Genevieve Wilson, the youngest of 8 children. This mid-west farm girl made her way to the East Coast and then headed west living in Oxnard and Fairfield California, Bullhead City,

Arizona and Fallon, Nevada.

She was a homemaker who raised 5 children, and was a devoted animal lover. She was also an avid reader, skillful gardener, a knitting machine fanatic, enthusiastic SF 49er fan who enjoyed dancing and listening to music. She was a

frequent patron at Black Bear Diner where everyone knew her name.

She will be remembered and missed by her children, Alice (Jeff), Sue (Charlie), Darlene (Chuck), Kris and Fred (Pam); her faithful four-legged companion Bonnie; her many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends. They will carry her memory in their hearts.

Helen will be interred with her deceased husband, Olan, on Friday January 13, 2017 at 10:30 am, at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery, 5810 Midway Rd., Dixon, CA 95620.

A Celebration of Life will take place at Fairfield Funeral Home, 1750 Pennsylvania Ave, Fairfield, CA on Friday, January 13, 2017 at 12:00 noon.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, at http://www.alz.org or Best Friends Animal Society, at http://www.bestfriends. org.

Arrangements are under the care of Fairfield Funeral Home, 707-425-1041