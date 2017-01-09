Helen E. Templeton | NevadaAppeal.com

Helen E. Templeton
January 9, 2017
Helen E. Templeton, age 68 of Carson City, Passed away January 2, 2017. Funeral arrangements under the direction of Fitzhenry’s Funeral Home 775-882-2644
